Fountain Square gets festive touch Saturday as annual holiday tree arrives

CINCINNATI — Holiday cheer is coming to Fountain Square on Saturday, as the annual Macy's holiday tree arrives.

The tree is set to arrive in the early morning hours on Saturday after finishing its procession from Medina, Ohio. When it gets to the square, it will be lifted into place on the southwest corner of the square before it's decked with festive lights and topped with a brand new, nearly 5-foot-tall 10-point star, according to a press release.

Tree installation is expected to start around 7 a.m. and the decoration process will begin right after, at around noon.

"This tree is the centerpiece for many Cincinnati holiday traditions," said Andi Schultes, senior events production manager for 3CDC, in a press release. "Our goal every year is to find a beautiful tree that will be a part of a lasting memory for Fountain Square visitors."

In addition to the tree, the UC Health Ice Rink at Fountain Square will be open for skating starting on Saturday, with free admission from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. while the holiday tree is being installed.

Families can also attend a tree trimming party in the WCU OHIO warming tent from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A local artist will lead an ornament crafting activity.

The tree will be the centerpiece of Light Up the Square for 2022, which will take place at the square on November 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.