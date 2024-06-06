Firefighter injured in fall after fire at long-empty Terrace Plaza Hotel

CINCINNATI — A firefighter sustained minor injuries after a fall on Thursday as crews were called to fight a fire at the empty Terrace Plaza Hotel building downtown, according to Cincinnati officials.

Cincinnati police said the fire, which happened at 31 West 6th Street, started at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials closed westbound 6th Street from Vine while crews worked to put out the fire, police said.

An assistant fire chief at the scene said the Terrace Plaza Hotel is in the process of being demolished. While crews were working, a torch sparked something that started the fire, fire officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 12:30 p.m. and crews worked from there to ventilate the building. None of the crew members working on the building's demolition were hurt because of the fire.