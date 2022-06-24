Downtown Starbucks becomes first in Cincinnati to unionize

CINCINNATI — In a vote of 9 to 5, Starbucks workers in the downtown Cincinnati location voted to unionize, becoming the first in Cincinnati to do so.

The workers petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for a representation election on April 11 and gathered Thursday to watch their ballots be counted.

The coffee shop at 4th Street and Vine Street are one of over two hundred Starbucks locations to file for elections to be represented by Workers United, according to a press release from Workers United. Representation has been won in over 160 stores throughout the United States, the press release said.

"Partners at 4th and Vine are proud of each person's effort and support in their unionization process," reads a statement from the workers. "Together, we will continue to create an environment that respects and values the individuality and appreciates the work of each unique partner."

Employees in Starbucks in several Ohio cities, including Cleveland and Columbus, have also voted to unionize in 2022.