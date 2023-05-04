CPD: Woman missing, unreachable after heading to Downtown Metro office Wednesday night

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a 28-year-old woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since she left her home Wednesday night to go to the Downtown Metro office.

According to a release from Cincinnati police, Emily Mullins went to the office to pick up some belongings and has not returned to her College Hill home; attempts to reach her have gone unanswered, police said. The Metro/Tank Ticket Office is located at 120 East 4th Street in downtown Cincinnati.

Her last text message was at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night, police said.

Mullins was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white gym shoes.

She stands roughly 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Mullins' whereabouts should call Cincinnati police at 513.569.8500.