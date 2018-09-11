Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said one of the victims was shot once, another was shot four times and another was shot seven times.
Sammarco identified the victims who died as Richard Newcomer, 64; Luis Felipe Calderón, 48; and Prudhvi Raj Kandepi, 25. She said Calderón died at the scene and was not transported to the hospital.
The shooter, according to police, was 29-year-old Omar Santa-Perez.
"This was a guy who was intent on killing as many people as he could," Sammarco said, referring to the gunman.
Here are more takeaways from the coroner’s news conference Tuesday:
One weapon and a mix of ammunition
Sammarco said the shooter used at least two types of bullets based on the projectiles removed from the victims’ bodies.
“We’re waiting for the firearms and ammunition evidence provided by (Cincinnati police) and we’ll have a little more information at that time,” she said.
The coroner said Santa-Perez reloaded two or three times during the rampage at Fifth Third Center. The shooter was carrying a laptop bag across his body when he began firing a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. He had more than 200 rounds of ammunition in the bag, police previously reported.
Coroner: Everyone did their jobs
Sammarco thanked first responders and the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where two survivors of the Downtown shooting were treated.
“We’re grateful that they’re still alive,” Sammarco said. “We want to thank (UC Medical Center) for their efforts to save these people and all the hard work. They’ve been a great partner for us and I want to thank them.”