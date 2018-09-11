Timeline: Shooting at Fifth Third Center in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- The gunman was down and first responders were helping victims within just a few minutes of Thursday's shooting at Fifth Third Center.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter entered through the loading dock area, began firing shots and proceeded to the lobby. Four officers engaged with the shooter, and they exchanged gunfire.

An officer called in the shooting to dispatch at 9:07 a.m., according to radio traffic.

Officer: I have some people running up to me saying that there is a shooter at Fifth Third Dispatcher: Copy. Do you have that address? Officer: I do not, it's just on the square. Dispatcher: I copy. Affirmative. I have a shots run, 511 Walnut Street. Report of shots fired inside the building.

At 9:08, the shooter was on the first floor, according to police radio traffic. Just a few minutes later at 9:11, police reported the suspect was down.

"Our officers responded very quickly," Isaac said. "They engaged the threat and they neutralized the threat."

Within a few moments, police were reporting the locations of victims — in front of Graeter's, in the lobby, on the loading dock — and details about their injuries. One officer found survivors hiding in a closet and helped them.

Three of the victims and the shooter have died. Two other victims remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon.

The fast response of the officers has already drawn praise. Mayor John Cranley said it "could have been much worse" if not for the police whe responded.

"Law enforcement in Cincinnati did a fantastic job responding," Gov. John Kasich said.