Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show returns, promises new location in 2025

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show has evolved enormously in its 66 years.

The sprawling event takes up two weekends inside the Duke Energy Convention Center each January — but the show won’t be loading in high end RV’s and speed boats next year because the convention center will be well into a massive remodel.

Show Producer Todd Jameson said despite that, the show will go on in 2025.

“2025 will bring us to a new location here in Cincinnati that we cannot disclose at this time,” Jameson said.

Tom Baugh, CEO of Marketplace Events, has talked about a new suburban location to host the Home & Garden Show as well as the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market.

There’s no mention of a final location being selected, but Baugh felt confident that both shows could continue during the convention center closure.

“We’ve been here for 66 years, our goal is to stay here for yet another 66 years. We will be here,” Jameson said.

But, for 2024, the show has kicked off as planned under the roof of the Duke Energy Convention Center. It opened Jan. 19 and runs through this weekend, Jan. 24 through Jan. 28.

There will be plenty of shopping opportunities for those looking to check out the latest travel and sporting equipment and tools, but there will also be active demonstrations visitors can watch.

A kayak demo pool can teach would-be adventurers the best ways to maneuver a kayak. Those curious enough can even climb into the demo pool to take a spin themselves.

There will also be a demonstration offering tips on camp cooking, from comedians Pat Mac and Mike "The Big Cheese" Faverman. They plan to teach guests new recipes for campgrounds, tailgates and other outdoor settings, including healthy options.

Other demonstrations visitors can check out involve boater education certification opportunities, hunting dog seminars and the 17th annual Turkey Calling Contest.

You can learn more or buy tickets for the show on the event's website.