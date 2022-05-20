Cincinnati police: Hairline crack caused glass to shatter at downtown federal building

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have blocked off the entrance to a federal building in downtown Cincinnati.

Police previously shut down 5th Street between Main and Sycamore for an active investigation near the John Weld Peck Federal Building. While the road has reopened, the building's Main Street entrance is still blocked off.

A police sergeant at the scene said at this point, officers believe a hairline crack caused glass near the front door to break — not any type of criminal activity. A WCPO photojournalist at the scene said a window is shattered with glass on the ground.

According to U.S. General Services Administration, the building's primary tenant is the Internal Revenue Service. It also houses offices for the Department of Homeland Security's Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Trade Bureau, the National Labor Relations Board and more.

