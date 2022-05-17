Blue Ash police arrest 5 in connection to mail theft investigation

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Blue Ash police arrested and charged five people from out of state with forgery in connection to an investigation into stolen mail.

In a press release, police said a citizen called Monday to say a man was going through her mail on Waxwing Drive. She was able to provide the man's vehicle description and license plate.

After a K-9 officer spotted the vehicle at the Red Roof Inn on Pfeiffer Road, Blue Ash police set up surveillance on the car and obtained a search warrant. When multiple people left a hotel room and went inside the vehicle, police arrested them. Additional people inside the hotel room were taken into custody.

The following people were charged with forgery and possession of criminal tools:



Jazmine Monet Jackson of Virginia Beach, Virginia

Johntavious West of Atlanta, Georgia

Denise Mayfield of Leeds, Alabama

Armand Anthony Brooks of Stone Mountain, Georgia

Roderick Lamar Davis of Atlanta, Georgia.

David was also charged with obstructing official business.

Blue Ash police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges might be filed.

READ MORE

Man loses $93,000 after check is stolen and 'washed'

Detective: Thieves use robbed Norwood postal worker's key to steal $200k in checks from mailboxes