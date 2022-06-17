Watch
Docs: Man beat woman he abducted, threatened to kill police in shootout during SWAT standoff

Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 17, 2022
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged with several crimes after allegedly abducting and beating a woman, holding her hostage and then threatening to kill police in a shootout during a SWAT standoff, according to court documents.

Documents say Patrick Dailey threatened a woman and made her lock her apartment door and hand him her keys, telling her she could have the keys back after she got into his truck. When she did, Dailey allegedly sped off and nearly caused the woman to fall out of the truck.

Dailey repeatedly punched her, "causing serious injury" and made her remove her clothes while threatening to kill her and leave her for dead, court documents say. Dailey then proceeded to hold the woman against her will in an apartment, police said.

Once he allowed the woman to leave, he barricaded himself inside and threatened to kill police in a shootout, according to court documents. A SWAT team was called to the scene and the area was locked down, police said.

Police wrote the abduction happened on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood and recorded an address on Orland Avenue as the location of the standoff, a little over one mile away.

As a result of the lockdown, residents in the area were unable to return to or leave their homes for hours, according to the court documents.

Dailey is charged with aggravated robbery, abduction and inducing panic; He's being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center with under a $700,000 bond.

