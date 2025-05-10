Wenzel Whiskey wins multiple gold medals at World Spirits Competition

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington-based distillery Wenzel Whiskey announced Thursday that it had won multiple gold medals at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The distillery’s Rectifier Rye Whiskey won the prestigious double gold medal, while its Wheated Whiskey won a gold medal. Wenzel's Sherry Finished Bourbon also received a silver medal.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition again this year with our first awarded Double Gold,” distillery partner Austin Dunbar said in a press release. “To us, it isn’t just a medal — it’s a message. Wenzel is here and we’re serious about the craft. These awards aren’t just a win for our team — they’re a win for Covington, for our region, and for everyone who’s believed in what we’re building at Wenzel.”

The distillery also posted on social media after winning the medals, saying, "there's more to come" from Wenzel, which was founded in 1873 and is housed in Covington's historic Wenzel building at the intersection of Tobacco Alley and Electric Alley.

The awards add to Wenzel’s growing list of accolades from this year alone, having also won the titles of “Best Kentucky Finished Bourbon” and “World’s Best Finished Bourbon” for its Sherry Finished Bourbon at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards.

You can learn more about Wenzel Whiskey at wenzelwhiskey.com.