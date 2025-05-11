SWAT standoff ends in arrest on domestic violence charges

BURLINGTON, Ky. — The SWAT Team was activated Saturday night in Burlington in Boone County after the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the call at the 8200 block of East Bend Road in Burlington. The victim reported that 29-year-old Kyle Wilson had assaulted and strangled her inside the residence. She also reported that Wilson was potentially armed. The victim left the residence with her children, who were inside the home during the assault.

Deputies corroborated the victim's statement, as she had injuries consistent with her report.

Deputies spent several hours attempting to negotiate with Wilson, who remained inside the residence. They obtained an arrest warrant for Wilson, and Sheriff Les K. Hill activated the SWAT Team to continue negotiations with Wilson.

Wilson stepped out onto the porch after several hours, but did not surrender. The SWAT Team fired a less lethal munition and were able to place Wilson under arrest without further incident.

Wilson is charged with one county of Strangulation 1st Degree and one count of Assault 4th Degree. He is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.