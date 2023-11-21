'Dignity, fairness, respect': Cincinnati VA Medical Center workers picket for better working conditions

CINCINNATI — A group of employees at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center gathered Tuesday afternoon to picket for better working conditions.

They held up signs saying, "dignity, fairness, respect."

"In order to have the best health care system for the veterans, you have to treat your employees right," said Arnold Scott, the 6th District National Vice President for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).

AFGE leaders said that isn't happening.

"(They) treat one group of employees one way and then another group another way," Scott said.

The group of employees picketing Tuesday want to see change, including better protection for employees from unjust discipline.

"We're hoping to see that the managers and supervisors get trained on diversity, equity and inclusion and they get trained on how to treat the employees," said Pamela Brown, the AFGE Local 2031 president. "If the changes are not made, we'll be back out here."

The Cincinnati VA Medical Center sent WCPO a statement that said in part, "Our union partners are critical to ensuring that we deliver world-class care to Veterans every day, and we support them fully."

The VA also said its executive leadership team meets with the union regularly.