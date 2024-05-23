Suspect in shooting that killed 17-year-old on New Year's Day held on $1.5M bond

CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old arrested and charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy on New Year's Day will be held in jail on a $1,500,000 bond, a judge decided on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Latrelle Rogers shot 17-year-old Edwin M. Arrington multiple times in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. In court, prosecutors said the shooting was captured on surveillance footage.

Cincinnati police were called to Straight Street in the CUF neighborhood for a shooting at around 2 a.m. on Jan 1, though when they first arrived they could not find a victim.

Police said family and neighbors discovered Arrington dead outside of a house at around 5:45 a.m. later that morning.

Neighbors nearby said they heard gunfire three different times throughout the early morning hours.

"We hear fireworks going off and stuff like that," Aguscin Arredondo said. "Then we heard them again, couple hours later we heard some pop offs. All of a sudden, my wife is like there's cop cars there's flashes and lights."