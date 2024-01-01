One person shot, killed in CUF, Straight Street closed for investigation

CINCINNATI — One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in the CUF neighborhood, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said they received a call about shots being fired on Straight Street at around 2 a.m., but when police arrived they did not find a victim. Police said family and neighbors discovered a body hours later, at around 5:45 a.m.

Police said the person was determined to be dead at the scene. They are investigating the death as a homicide.

There is a large police presence on Straight Street in CUF, blocking the roadway.

Crime scene tape is stretched across the entire street as police appear to investigate near an apartment building.

Officials have not released any information about the person who is dead at the scene, or how they died.

Police said they plan to release more information about the shooting later today.