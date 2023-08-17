Police working to put an end to out-of-control college parties near UC's campus

CINCINNATI — Both Cincinnati and UC police went door-to-door in the CUF neighborhood Thursday in hopes of putting an end to out-of-control college parties.

A party on Flora Street last weekend quickly turned to chaos when police said four people were shot. Just prior to this shooting, CPD said officers were in the area to address a large crowd. Multiple people were detained and arrests were made "for other involvement," CPD said.

The shooting happened right outside UC senior, Abbie Loebker's house.

“We saw people running so we ran into our house," Loebker said.

She said large crowds immediately dispersed and people ran away screaming.

"That's why when the gunshots came off, it was scary because you don't know who shot the gun," Loebker said. "So when you're running into your house, you're like I don't know who to let in, I don’t know if I should."

UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac said police understand college parties are going to happen.

"You go to every university in the country, these things are not uncommon,” Isaac said. "What is uncommon is when someone is hurt, or there's someone introducing firearms."

Isaac said they plan to put an end to that immediately.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge was also on-hand Thursday and said they wanted to have conversations and set clear expectations about what the rules are for people hosting and attending parties.

"So that if we come back later and they have to be cited, they can't say they didn't know," Theetge said.

Theetge said the "Flora Fest" party originally scheduled for this weekend was canceled.

"One of the organizers approached us and said in light of what happened last weekend here on Flora Street, that they were not going to have the event this coming weekend,” Theetge said, but noted police are still preparing. "In the event that there is a mass gathering here of individuals wanting live music, drink alcohol, have a party have a good time, we'll be here. We'll be ready for that."

These conversations are part of the equation, but when it comes to solutions, Isaac said "there's no one simple answer."

"It takes us all working together," said Isaac. "It takes us all saying we must put an end to it."