Man charged with felony after dog shot and killed during apartment break-in

CINCINNATI — A man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities said he shot and killed a dog during a home break-in. Hamilton County Dog Warden Services said it is a clear case of animal cruelty.

"These are the things that when we hear this, it hits us right in the heart," said Ray Anderson, Hamilton County Dog Warden spokesperson.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, authorities said Dwayne Dickey broke into an apartment in the CUF neighborhood on W. Clifton Ave. When the man living in the apartment came home, authorities said he found Dickey hiding in his bed.

Things escalated as Dickey was leaving.

"The resident was begging for (his dog) Raya's life, and he shot her," Anderson said.

Anderson said the 2-year-old New Foundland died at the scene.

"She was obviously, from what we learned, very well-loved and well-cared for and it's tragic that this happened," Anderson said.

The Hamilton County Dog Warden charged Dickey with felony animal cruelty. He's also charged with felonious assault, aggravated burglary and receiving stolen property. Court documents said Dickey had a stolen .9 mm handgun.

"We have cruelty cases pending pretty frequently, but something this deliberate is rarer than I think people would think," Anderson said.

Dickey is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $350,000 bond.

READ MORE

Wild cat found in Oakley tested positive for cocaine

Three puppies stolen from Mount Healthy pet store during break-in

It's coyote mating season: Animals will be more active than usual