Judge sets $1M bond for man accused in connection to deadly April shooting in CUF

Cincinnati police arrested Wesley Noble on May 19
Posted at 10:13 AM, May 20, 2022
CINCINNATI — A judge ordered the suspect accused in connection to a deadly shooting back in April in CUF to be held on a $1 million bond.

Cincinnati police arrested Wesley Noble, 29, Thursday on a murder warrant. According to the jail docket, Noble is facing charges of murder and felonious assault.

Investigators said officers responded to a shooting at 2500 Halstead St. in CUF on April 20. When officers arrived, they found Wilmer Diaz, 19, dead at the scene, and another person injured, according to police. The injured person was taken to UC Medical Center. We do not know the condition their condition.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit continues to investigate the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.

