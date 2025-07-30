CPD: 23-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after crash in CUF

CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle in the CUF neighborhood, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers responded to the 3200 block of Clifton Avenue in CUF, which is made up of Clifton Heights, University Heights and Fairview, just after noon.

Officers found that the 23-year-old man was driving a 1999 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Clifton Avenue when he was struck by a 66-year-old woman driving a 2022 Toyota Rav4, CPD said. Police said the woman was traveling northbound on Clifton Avenue and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.

The man was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown. CPD said the woman went to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, and the driver of the Toyota was wearing her seat belt.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash, CPD said, but impairment is not.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.