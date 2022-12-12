Watch Now
CPD: These scammers posed as cancer research fundraisers outside Paycor Stadium before Bengals games

Posted at 12:40 PM, Dec 12, 2022
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for two men accused of posing as fundraisers for a cancer research organization outside Bengals games.

CPD said the two men fraudulently collected donations from Bengals fans during at least two home games this season outside Paycor Stadium.

They told people they were with the organization, "Stand UP 2 Cancer."

Stand UP 2 Cancer is a legitimate cancer research fundraising organization. Their goal is to "enable scientific breakthroughs by funding collaborative, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional scientific cancer research teams and investigators," according to a message on the organization's website.

According to Cincinnati police, these two men have no affiliation with the organization.

Cincinnati put the warning out this weekend and so far, no one has come forward to identify the two men.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two men is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

