CPD: Man dies after I-75 crash involving a commercial vehicle

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after crashing into a commercial vehicle on I-75, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded to a "serious injury" crash on I-75 near the Western Hills Viaduct exit on Saturday just before 6:30 p.m.

Sgt. Steven Fox said in a news release that Luis Rodriguez Jose, 37, was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza north on I-75 when he lost control of the car and traveled off the right side of the road striking a guardrail before traveling back into the roadway. Then the car was hit by a 2016 Volvo commercial vehicle.

The 39-year-old man driving the commercial vehicle was not injured, according to police.

Rodriguez Jose was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police said were "serious injuries." He died from his injuries.

Cincinnati police said speed is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. According to officers impairment was not an issue and both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

