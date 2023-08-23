Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

CPD: 2022 Cincinnati murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
IMG_1194.jpg
Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 10:29:57-04

CINCINNATI — A man accused of a 2022 murder was arrested in Georgia earlier this month, Cincinnati police said in a press release.

The Cincinnati Police Department has been searching for Joshua Revels since the shooting and killing of 32-year-old James Witherspoon near a convenience store on West Galbraith Road in December 2022.

Police said Revels was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Decatur Georgia on August 18 and is currently in the DeKalb County Jail awaiting extradition back to Hamilton County.

On Dec. 22, 2022, police were dispatched to a convenience store on West Galbraith Road at around 1:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they discovered an unresponsive man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Cincinnati police. Fire department personnel attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead.

The woman was treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Pickleball tournament raises money for HER Cincinnati's community impact Kentucky State Police: Man dies in Gallatin County motorcycle crash Coroner identifies Westwood shooting victim, suspect in custody

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.