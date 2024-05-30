Council votes to pass day honoring traditional garb worn by Palestinians

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati city council members voted to recognize May 11 as World Keffiyeh Day to honor a traditional garb worn by many in the Middle East, including Palestinians.

A keffiyeh is a piece of fabric printed with symbolic patterns, often worn as a headdress.

The vote just barely passed by one vote; Council members Reggie Harris, Seth Walsh, Anna Albi, Jeff Cramerding and Mark Jeffreys voted in favor, while Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Victoria Parks, Scotty Johnson and Meeka Owens voted against the resolution.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP A man wearing a keffiyeh looks at the U.S. Capitol during a pro-Palestinian rally, Saturday, May 18, 2024, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The vote came down to wording.

The resolution originally stated, in part, "Whereas World Keffiyeh Day is celebrated on May 11th in solidarity with Palestine, serving as an occasion to honor Palestinian culture and heritage and to raise awareness about the ongoing occupation faced by Palestinians."

However, council members took issue with the use of "occupation" in the resolution.

Jeffreys suggested amending the wording to use "plight" in its stead — a change that swayed some council members to vote in favor of it.

Despite voting for the resolution, Harris said he didn't feel it was his role as a Cincinnati council member to comment on geopolitical issues.

"I have said this since day one with the ceasefire resolution," said Reggie Harris. "I do not want to comment on Middle East geopolitical work. I don't want to. It has nothing to do with my work as a council member."

Public comment at the beginning of the meeting was often tense; many people spoke to council about the resolution, urging them to pass it while wearing a keffiyeh themselves.

"When do we say enough is enough?" said one person who spoke in public comment. "Stop using our tax dollars to kill innocents. Stop using our tax dollars to boost a foriegn nation's economy. Start putting America first. Be the voice that your constituents need first. And free Palestine. Thank you.

Many speakers referenced genocide, bombings and told stories about hate crimes committed against Palestinians — including three men shot while taking a walk in Vermont in November. Two of those men died, the third is paralyzed from the chest down.

Another member of the public, wearing a keffiyah across her shoulders, urged city council members to acknowledge its Palestinian constituents and speak for them.

"It's been eight months of absolute disgust for the world and embarrassment for the world and they're asking for just a simple recognition that this council isn't as prejudice as Palestinians as its shown with its complete disregard of Palestinian life, Palestinian Americans, Palestinian Cincinnatians and all Cincinnatians who have been coming here advocating for Palestinian rights, for Palestinian recognition, for Palestinians to get a chance to live and for us to make their lives actually seem worthy," she said.