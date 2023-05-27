Police searching for suspect who shot and killed Uptown Rental Properties employee

CINCINNATI — The family of a man shot and killed in Corryville is searching for answers as police hope to be one step closer to catching his killer.

Police say Nicholas Kernan was doing landscaping work when he was shot on Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died.

Police are still working to determine who shot Kernan, but CPD Capt. Steve Saunders said they’ve gathered surveillance footage and do have one suspect. Saunders said they hope to get this person off the street as soon as possible.

“Is this person a violent person? No question,” Saunders said. “Do they have potential to be violent again? Absolutely."

Saunders said the public should remain alert and keep an eye out for any suspicious behavior. They aren't revealing any more info about the suspect currently for the sake of the investigation.

"This type of violence cannot be tolerated in our city," Police Chief Theresa Theetge said during Friday’s news conference.

Kernan was an employee of Uptown Rental Properties.

"We continue to be devastated by these events and the senseless loss of a wonderful coworker, friend, brother, and husband," said Uptown Rental Properties’ Craig Coffman.

RELATED | 'We're angry and we're sad': Uptown Rental Properties groundskeeper killed on the job in Corryville

Kernan’s stepdaughter, Katie Duncan, said he was a beautiful, kind and giving person.

"Nicholas has a twin brother and their birthday is Memorial Day. Instead of celebrating his birthday this year at the dirt track like they do every year, we're planning a celebration of life instead," Duncan said.

Family members are just beginning to grieve. They shared hugs and shed many tears at Friday’s press conference.

“It feels like a nightmare. If something like this can touch us, it can happen to anyone,” Duncan said. “We as a community need to stand up and say we've had enough."

More than $23,000 has already been raised on the family's GoFundMe page.

Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward and want to remind the public that they are offering a $10,000 dollar reward for any information on this shooting.