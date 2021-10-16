Deputies: Boone County deputy struck, injured by stolen SUV while deploying stop sticks

UNION, Ky. -- A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Friday night after he was struck while deploying stop sticks on US 42, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are searching for three people in connection.

According to Lt. Philip Ridgell, deputies were called to Twin Hills Court in Union at 10:39 p.m. Friday for a reported burglary involving a stolen car. Deputies said they found the stolen Audi SUV on Rice Pike and tried stopping it on US 42. That’s when the SUV nearly struck a cruiser, according to Lt. Ridgell.

Investigators say Lt. Chris Hall was outside of his cruiser, deploying stop sticks on US 42 at I-75, when the stolen SUV struck him and took off. Lt. Hall was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical center with non life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver in the stolen SUV exited the interstate at Erlanger and the three suspects abandoned the car in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call 911.