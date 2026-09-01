Construction underway on final phase of Columbia Connector Trail, expected to finish in 2028

MARIEMONT, Ohio — Construction is now underway on the third and final phase of the Columbia Connector Trail. The project will connect trails between Columbia Township and Mariemont with the Little Miami Scenic Trail.

Construction on phases one and two started in January 2020.

Ben Helmes, the site project delivery manager for Great Parks, said the project will connect the Mariemont Connector, Murray Path and Wasson Way.

“This project will continue the trail down from Mariemont and connect into the piece we already built," Helmes said.

He said the new section will also help close a gap in the Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network (CROWN).

“This is the eastern leg of the larger CROWN project, which is a 34-mile loop planned to circle the entire city," Helmes said.

Helmes said the project reflects one of the top priorities they hear from residents.

“I think people are really looking at more options for, not only exercise or recreation, but also to use alternate modes of transportation," Helmes said.

Great Parks

That includes Mary Tensing, who lives next door to where construction is starting.

“It’s just a great investment in the community," Tensing said.

She said the project will make more of Cincinnati accessible to people walking or biking.

“I think that it’s really positive for our community, both here in our little neighborhood and with our larger community across the greater Cincinnati area," Tensing said.

While traffic impacts will be minimal, Helmes said there could be some lane closures along the way.

Great Parks says the current total cost of acquisition and construction is estimated at $3.1 million. Great Parks said a majority of its funding comes from the following partner organizations:



The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) for nearly $1.7 million in federal funding, including a $1 million Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant and $698,677 in Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program (CMAQ) funds

The Clean Ohio Trails Fund for $338,600

The Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network (CROWN) for $300,000 in private funds

Helmes said the project is estimated to be completed in spring 2028.