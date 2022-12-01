Watch Live: Riverview East Academy on lockdown after reports of person with gun, SWAT team on the scene

CINCINNATI — Riverview East Academy is on lockdown after it was reported that someone in the building had a gun, Cincinnati police said.

According to investigators, the incident started out as a fight, and this is not an active shooter situation.

Interim Chief Teresa Theetge said there is no active threat at the school.

"Out of an abundance of caution, our SWAT team is doing a thorough search of the building," Theetge said. "The school will remain on lockdown during this search."

Here's a live look at the scene:

SWAT responds to Cincinnati school

At least 10 police vehicles and more than a dozen SWAT team members responded to the school on Kellogg Avenue in the East End shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Around 2 dozen parents are gathered outside Riverview East Academy now as a large SWAT force of 20+ enters the building for a fourth time to check for a weapon. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/xcZO7Cqk3U — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) December 1, 2022

According to the district, parents are asked to go to Swamp Water Grill at 3742 Kellogg Avenue until further notice.

12:30 pm Update: Parents may go to Swamp Water Grill, 3742 Kellogg Ave, until further notice. We will provide another update in 5-10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/4gIc8TWvHf — I Am CPS (@IamCPS) December 1, 2022

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

District: Holmes High School placed on lockdown after weapon found on campus

Court docs: Parent brings gun in front of 70 Taft High School students after child's fight

2 Cincinnati public schools receive social media, text threats in apparent 'swatting incidents'