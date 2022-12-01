Watch Now
Watch Live: Riverview East Academy on lockdown after reports of person with gun, SWAT team on the scene

This is not an active shooter situation
Posted at 12:16 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 13:23:18-05

CINCINNATI — Riverview East Academy is on lockdown after it was reported that someone in the building had a gun, Cincinnati police said.

According to investigators, the incident started out as a fight, and this is not an active shooter situation.

Interim Chief Teresa Theetge said there is no active threat at the school.

"Out of an abundance of caution, our SWAT team is doing a thorough search of the building," Theetge said. "The school will remain on lockdown during this search."

Here's a live look at the scene:

SWAT responds to Cincinnati school

At least 10 police vehicles and more than a dozen SWAT team members responded to the school on Kellogg Avenue in the East End shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to the district, parents are asked to go to Swamp Water Grill at 3742 Kellogg Avenue until further notice.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

