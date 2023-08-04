Watch Now
Police: 15-year-old hospitalized after shooting in College Hill

Posted at 10:44 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 22:44:26-04

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting in College Hill Thursday night, Cincinnati police said.

Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Lathrop Place after 9 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. A 15-year-old girl was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Officers did not provide any information on a possible suspect. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

