Police: 15-year-old hospitalized after shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting in College Hill Thursday night, Cincinnati police said.

Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Lathrop Place after 9 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. A 15-year-old girl was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Officers did not provide any information on a possible suspect. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.