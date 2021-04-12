UC students said social media video, not UCPD, is how they learned of shots fired

CINCINNATI — A Snapchat video circulating on social media is how students at the University of Cincinnati learned a gun had been fired on campus, after messages sent out by the University of Cincinnati Police Department indicated only that "an emergency" was reported near Dabney Hall on Sunday.

"We got a notification from the school that there was an emergency happening, but no one really knew what happened," said Grace Ospelt, a UC student who lives in Dabney Hall.

UC Alert-Police responding to emergency reported near Dabney Hall. If safe, stay at your location. Be observant/take action as needed. More info soon. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) April 11, 2021

The university later updated the alert, declaring the area near Dabney Hall safe an hour later at around 1:30 p.m., but students and parents are concerned about the shots that were fired just feet from the residence hall.

"Through word of mouth and students taking video, we found out that there was a shooting right in front of our residents hall," said Ospelt, who lives in Dabney Hall.

WCPO is aware of the video alleging to depict the possible shooting on campus and is working to obtain permission from the person who recorded it to use online and on air.

In the video, three people are seen arguing in the street outside Dabney Hall. During the argument, a man runs to his car and appears to grab a gun from it. The two other people are seen getting into a different car and speeding off while the third man fires multiple shots at the moving car.

"I saw the video and it was scary, definitely because being right there and on campus, it's definitely frightening," said Jillian Harris, who said she heard the gunfire. "We all were like laying down, just hanging out and we heard the gunshots."

UC spokesperson Kelly Cantwell said UC police responded to a call for shots fired near Dabney Hall on Sunday, and that there were no injuries or arrests related to the incident. UCPD and UC officials have not released any information about anyone who may have been involved in the incident, or any suspect information.