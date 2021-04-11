Watch
NewsEducationHigher EducationUC News

Actions

UC police investigating call for possible shots fired on campus

The scene near Dabney Hall is safe, according to UC
items.[0].image.alt
Matt Wood, WCPO
UC tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that the scene near Dabney Hall is safe.
UCScene.jpg
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 14:40:37-04

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati police are investigating after a call was made reporting possible shots fired on campus Sunday afternoon.

UC spokesperson Kelly Cantwell said UC police responded to a call for shots fired near Dabney Hall. Cantwell said there were no injuries or arrests related to the incident.

UC tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that the scene near Dabney Hall is considered safe.

WCPO will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.