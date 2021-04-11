UC police investigating call for possible shots fired on campus

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati police are investigating after a call was made reporting possible shots fired on campus Sunday afternoon.

UC spokesperson Kelly Cantwell said UC police responded to a call for shots fired near Dabney Hall. Cantwell said there were no injuries or arrests related to the incident.

UC tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that the scene near Dabney Hall is considered safe.

UC Alert: ALL CLEAR Officers checked area of Dabney Hall, there is no current threat to the campus community. Normal activities can resume. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) April 11, 2021

WCPO will update this story when more information becomes available.