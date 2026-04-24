CINCINNATI — Take in your surroundings and enjoy family-friendly activities at Burnet Woods this Saturday for its fifth annual Spring Fest.

The event, taking place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Trailside Nature Center, focuses on bringing community members together to enjoy nature-focused education and activities.

"Funny enough, you could bring a fishing rod and fish there any time," said Madelyn Parke, a student organizer for Spring Fest. "There's no permit for it, so if that was something you want to do on a Saturday."

WATCH: Learn more about what you and your family can do at Spring Fest

Spring Fest at Burnet Woods offers nature-focused education, activities for families

At the event, families can try out yoga, enjoy face painting and listen to live music starting at noon. A number of educational and environmental groups will also be on hand, including the Cincinnati Art Museum.

"We also have an opportunity to thrift a shirt and make it cool again," Parke said. "So if you want to chop it up or draw on it, paint on it, that's a little booth."

Activities kick off at different times throughout the day, and there are also plenty of things to take home as well. Parke said free coffee and wildflower seeds will be given out.

"There'll be a bunch of wildflowers that are native to the Ohio area and so people can kind of take it home, maybe start their own little garden and see how it goes throughout the spring and summer," Parke said.

Other University of Cincinnati students will be sharing the projects they've been working on this semester.

Parke said it's a great opportunity to get out and enjoy everything the park has to offer.