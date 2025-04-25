Clifton Heights Thai restaurant celebrates 10 years at Asian Food Fest amid rising costs and community support

CINCINNATI — Thai Express in Clifton Heights is preparing for its 10th year at the Asian Food Fest.

Wantana Lindquist is the restaurant's managing chef. She and her siblings, who help run the business, look forward to the festival every year.

"It's a good time for us to open ourselves to the public to know more about Thai culture and food better," Lindquist said.

Asian Food Fest Cincinnati: 2025 festival to have more than 60 restaurants fill Court Street Plaza

It's a busy weekend for the nearly 30-year-old restaurant.

Asian Food Fest helps Thai Express and other participating restaurants that are forced to charge higher prices due to inflation.

Tariffs could increase restaurant prices even more.

"People love us, so they come back to see us at the store. That is how we generate our income," Lindquist said.

She said it usually is slower during the summer, so Asian Food Fest helps give the restaurant a boost.

"It just covers our expense and leaves some money left over for people," Lindquist said.

This year, Asianati board members who put on the food fest are prepared for thousands of attendees.

"We're expecting more than 120,000 people to come out," said Liam Dang, marketing director at Asianati.

Plus, there will be more entertainment and activities this year.

"We have yoga Sunday morning, so if you want to get a good workout in before you come, do the yoga," Dang said.

Lindquist said she can guarantee she has the best Thai food in the city. If you want to visit, she will be at booth 105.

"Come to see us; I'm waiting for you," Lindquist said.

Asian Food Fest will be held on Court Street Plaza on Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

