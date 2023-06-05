City leaders evaluating funding for violence reduction after 29 shootings in 10 days

CINCINNATI — After 29 people were shot over the span of the last 10 days in Cincinnati, city leaders shared plans to reduce gun violence, in part through funding increases from the proposed 2024-2025 budget.

“Everybody’s very upset. I mean, it’s maddening," said Cincinnati Vice Mayor, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney.

Nine of those shootings happened over the weekend. Meanwhile, city leaders have been working to finalize the 2024-2025 biennial budget.

That budget draft currently includes a roughly $11.4 million increase to the Cincinnati Police Department budget.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is also recommending $500,000 for the Boots on the Ground Fund, up from the currently budgeted $150,000. The fund, in partnership with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, provides building grants up to $25,000 to allow nonprofit organizations to build and grow.

“That’s for organizations mainly doing anti-gun violence efforts, but organizations doing work in the neighborhoods," Kearney said.

Pureval is also recommending $500,000 for the Safe and Clean Neighborhood Fund. This is also up from $150,000 allocated for this program this year.

"It’s not just about cleaning up trash, which is part of it, though. It’s cleaning up blight, but it’s also doing away with violence,” Kearney said.

An ordinance is also set to be introduced by Pureval to allocate about $2.1 million towards what he calls financial freedom programs. This includes $1.5 million towards relieving Cincinnatians' medical debt relief, $375,000 for child savings accounts and $250,000 for a Guaranteed income Pilot Match, which Pureval said would explore how to support financial stability for vulnerable residents.

The city is also looking into other strategies and programs, like Advanced Peace. A council committee heard a presentation on the group back in April, and Kearney said it's now finalizing a partnership with a local nonprofit.

“Advanced Peace is a group that decreased gun violence in Richmond, California by 82% and they do it by working with the actual people pulling the trigger," she said.

City leaders said there's only so much the city itself can do, though.

“Money’s not going to solve it all," said Scotty Johnson, Cincinnati City council member.

He said other branches and levels of government play a role too.

“Our criminal justice system is going to have to make sure that when these people are caught, and they will be caught, are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Johnson said.

He also said gun control legislation at the state and federal level could make a difference too. The city is currently involved in a lawsuit against the state over a law that preempts local gun regulations.

But city leaders said they need the community's help too.

"It's time for everybody, all hands on deck. This type of reckless behavior can affect anybody," Johnson said.