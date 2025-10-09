City announces road closures for Queen Bee Half Marathon

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is announcing road closures ahead of Saturday's Queen Bee Half Marathon.
While the actual race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. to setup and break down the start/finish lines:
- Eggleston Avenue between Reedy Street and Reading Road
- Court Street between Eggleston Avenue and Reedy Street
- Northbound Reading Road between Eggleston Avenue and 12th Street
- E Pete Rose Way between Mehring Way and Eggleston Avenue
Additionally, the following streets used for the course will be closed from 7 a.m. until the race has left the area:
- Eastbound Central Parkway between Sycamore Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Northbound Reading Road between Eggleston Avenue and Elsinore Place
- Liberty Street Exit from northbound I-471
- Elsinore Place between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue
- Northbound Gilbert Avenue between Broadway and Eden Park Drive (open to the Hard Rock Casino and I-71 ramp)
- Southbound Gilbert Avenue between Eden Park Drive and Elsinore Place
- Eden Park Drive between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Art Museum Drive between Paradrome Street and Eden Park Drive (closed to through traffic)
- Martin Drive between Parkside Place and Eden Park Drive
- Victory Parkway between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Street (southbound Victory Parkway maintained between McMillan Street and Francis Lane)
- McMillan Street between Victory Parkway and Grandview Avenue
- Woodburn Avenue between McMillan Street and Madison Road
- Madison Road between Woodburn Avenue and Observatory Avenue
- Observatory Avenue between Madison Road and Linwood Avenue
- Linwood Avenue between Observatory Avenue and Eastern Avenue
- Eastern Avenue between Heekin Avenue and Delta Avenue
- Delta Avenue between Kellogg Avenue and Eastern Avenue
- Riverside Drive between Eggleston Avenue and Delta Avenue
- Eggleston Avenue between Central Parkway and Riverside Drive
You can see the route map below:
We spoke with the race's media spokesperson, who said that while the race includes Riverside Drive, it will not be impacted by road closures or checkpoints in place this weekend near Vice President JD Vance's home.
Metro will also maintain bus service throughout the race, but delays should be expected.
You can find more details on the race here.