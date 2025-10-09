City announces road closures for Queen Bee Half Marathon

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is announcing road closures ahead of Saturday's Queen Bee Half Marathon.

While the actual race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. to setup and break down the start/finish lines:



Eggleston Avenue between Reedy Street and Reading Road

Court Street between Eggleston Avenue and Reedy Street

Northbound Reading Road between Eggleston Avenue and 12th Street

E Pete Rose Way between Mehring Way and Eggleston Avenue

Additionally, the following streets used for the course will be closed from 7 a.m. until the race has left the area:

Eastbound Central Parkway between Sycamore Street and Eggleston Avenue

Northbound Reading Road between Eggleston Avenue and Elsinore Place

Liberty Street Exit from northbound I-471

Elsinore Place between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue

Northbound Gilbert Avenue between Broadway and Eden Park Drive (open to the Hard Rock Casino and I-71 ramp)

Southbound Gilbert Avenue between Eden Park Drive and Elsinore Place

Eden Park Drive between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Art Museum Drive between Paradrome Street and Eden Park Drive (closed to through traffic)

Martin Drive between Parkside Place and Eden Park Drive

Victory Parkway between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Street (southbound Victory Parkway maintained between McMillan Street and Francis Lane)

McMillan Street between Victory Parkway and Grandview Avenue

Woodburn Avenue between McMillan Street and Madison Road

Madison Road between Woodburn Avenue and Observatory Avenue

Observatory Avenue between Madison Road and Linwood Avenue

Linwood Avenue between Observatory Avenue and Eastern Avenue

Eastern Avenue between Heekin Avenue and Delta Avenue

Delta Avenue between Kellogg Avenue and Eastern Avenue

Riverside Drive between Eggleston Avenue and Delta Avenue

Eggleston Avenue between Central Parkway and Riverside Drive

You can see the route map below:

Pig Works

We spoke with the race's media spokesperson, who said that while the race includes Riverside Drive, it will not be impacted by road closures or checkpoints in place this weekend near Vice President JD Vance's home.

Metro will also maintain bus service throughout the race, but delays should be expected.

You can find more details on the race here.