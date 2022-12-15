Cincinnati's first-ever female assistant police chief on Theetge: 'She's a true servant leader'

CINCINNATI — Teresa Theetge is no longer Cincinnati's interim police chief. City manager Sheryl Long made it official Wednesday: Theetge is now the permanent police chief for the city.

The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police has announced support for the city's decision. Donald Meece, first vice president of FOP Lodge 69, released a statement saying the board "publicly (supports) the city manager's selection of Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge as our next Police Chief."

"Throughout the process, we have supported the selection of an internal candidate, without preference for any internal candidate. We appreciate that the process has led to the selection of an internal candidate and look forward to continuing to work cooperatively with Chief Theetge on issues of concern to our members and citizens of Cincinnati," Meece said.

The city's first-ever female assistant chief of police, Cindy Combs, called Theetge a "true servant leader" who will do well for the city. She also spoke about the changes from when she started in 1980 to Wednesday's announcement.

"If it weren't for the brave women who challenged the status quo back then I don't know if we would've made the progress that we've made so far," said Combs.

Combs became the city's assistant police chief in 2001. She recalled a time when women were not allowed to be uniformed CPD officers. That changed in 1974, but women would continue to overcome obstacles within the force.

"You're always going to be doubly- or triply-questioned until you can prove yourself," Combs said. "I think she's had a long and successful enough career that I hope she's not going to have to undergo a lot more scrutiny and pressure, but in this day and age, everybody likes to Monday morning quarterback, and people like to find scapegoats and unfortunately a lot of times that means the head of an agency takes the fault just to save face for a mayor or the city manager."

Theetge beat out several candidates both internally and nationally for the chief of police position. Now Theetge will have to address several of the challenges facing the department.

"Just like every agency across this country right now, we are struggling with recruiting and retention for officers," said Theetge, in front of Cincinnati City Council.

During an interview with WCPO, Theetge said training would be her first priority as chief.

"I think first and foremost, we have to invest in our training," said Theetge. "I think our training has gotten us to where we are today. The way we train the officers with de-escalation, and many other things fair and impartial policing, that has fared very, very well for us. So we need to keep that momentum going in at the academy."

Combs acknowledged Theetge's appointment will have criticism from both inside and outside the department, and said it's now up to Theetge to build bridges.

"Find out what it was that those people thought made that other candidate the best person for the job and then articulate maybe how she can address those same concerns," said Combs.

WCPO reached out to the city and Theetge for an on-camera interview Wednesday. The city released a statement from the new police chief saying in part:

"I have always been proud to call Cincinnati home. Cincinnati is where I was raised, where my husband and I raised our children, and the place where my children now raise our grandchildren. Cincinnati is the city I took an oath to protect and serve more than three decades ago.

Throughout my journey at the Cincinnati Police Department, I envisioned myself leading this department one day. But as time passed, I also saw an opportunity to change the status quo, and start a trend that I anticipate will continue, a woman at the helm of one of our nation’s best police departments. I am the first, but I guarantee, I will not be the last female Chief this department sees.

I do not take this appointment by City Manager Long lightly, with this title comes great responsibility. As the department’s leader, it is my responsibility to make sure our incredible officers are motivated, inspired to embrace the communities we serve, and are equipped with the best training opportunities and officer wellness offerings. Additionally, it is my responsibility to hold this department accountable for its actions and to grow from past mistakes.

As your Police Chief, I am committed to providing safety and protection to all our residents, stakeholders, and guests. We’ve all fought so hard to build a strong relationship between the community and police and this will remain at the forefront of our agenda.

I understand the power of partnerships and how we can’t move forward without community collaboration.

You have my word; I will never stray from my deep commitment to both the Cincinnati Police Department and the citizens of Cincinnati.

It is my goal as your Chief of Police to make you feel safe and love the city where you live, work, and play so you can be proud to tell folks, I’m from Cincinnati, Ohio."

