Hello Fritz! Cincinnati Zoo picks name for new baby hippo

More than 56% of voters chose Fritz over Ferguson
It's official, Fiona has a baby brother. The Cincinnati Zoo confirmed Monday morning that Bibi's new baby is a boy!
Fritz the hippo
Posted at 7:51 AM, Aug 15, 2022
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo has picked Fritz as the name for Bibi's new baby hippo.

The hippo team at the zoo had narrowed down 90,000 possible names for the hippo to two; the options were Fritz or Ferguson.

"We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy's personality," said Cincinnati Zoo's head hippo keeper Wendy Rice. "We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because 'Fritz' is here due to Bibi's birth control being 'on the fritz.'"

223,542 votes were received on the poll between Fritz and Ferguson, with 125,183 in favor of Fritz.

The zoo said Fritz and Bibi are still bonding inside for now, but it's shouldn't be too long before introductions between the calf and the habitat and other hippos happens.

When that does happen, hippo cove may be closed for periods of time, and the live cams will be turned off.

For now, fans of the new baby can watch all the action happening at Hippo Cove live from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

At birth, zoo officials said Fritz looked huge compared to its first baby hippo star, Fiona.

"Fiona only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn't able to stand on her own," said Gorsuch.

Fritz estimated due date was set for Aug. 15, but caretakers said a hippo's birth window could be 30 days before or after that estimation

Last week, hippo keepers shared this adorable video of Bibi and her new calf and said "It looks like Fiona's world-famous ear wiggles run in the family."

Bibi wiggling her ears

