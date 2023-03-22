Cincinnati wants to invest $300,000 in a new sports bar in the West End, $500,000 in the Avondale YWCA

CINCINNATI — A bar in the West End and a shelter in Avondale are among the 13 development projects selected by the City of Cincinnati to potentially receive $1.8 million in investments.

The money comes from the city's 2023 fiscal year carryover budget, and will be used to kickstart pre-development and construction for proposed projects across the region.

The Department of Community and Economic Development received dozens of applications for the Neighborhood Catalytic Capital Investment Program (NCCIP) but only selected 13 projects in Over-The-Rhine, East Price Hill, West End, Camp Washington, Spring Grove Village, Avondale, Walnut Hills and CUF.

The NCCIP's goal is to support what the city calls "transformative neighborhood projects" through two categories: project implementation and early action.

"Project implementation" is evaluated on the likelihood that the project will help revitalize the neighborhood, the city said. The NCCIP Application Review Committee proposed the largest allocation of the funds to two development projects within this category.

The YWCA in Avondale could receive $500,000, for new shelter renovations. The West End Sports Bar & Grill could receive the second highest allotment of funds at $320,000.

According to the city, "early action" is evaluated based on the likelihood that the proposed projects will be able to move to the development process with the help of the funding. All projects within this category could receive up to $100,000 in funding.

Here is a detailed breakdown of what projects the NCCIP Review Committee's funding recommendations:

Project Information Neighborhood Use of Funds Imperial Theatre

$100,000 early action OTR-Mohawk Area Pre-development hard and soft costs, including stabilization, design, security, rough plumbing, and interior alterations. Price Hill Will

3509 Warsaw Ave

$100,000 early action East Price Hill Pre-development hard and soft costs, including stabilization, Phase I/II ESA, structural engineering assessment and appraisal, conceptual architectural plans, National Historic Register of Historic Places eligibility and feasibility determination. ROMAC+Katalyst at The Regal

$100,000 early action West End Architectural & Engineering services for building renovation American Sign Museum

$100,000 early action Camp Washington Food Service Equipment (part of Phase II of facility expansion) Village Development Corporation

$20,200 project implementation Spring Grove Village Pocket park Uptown Consortium Inc

MLK and Reading (NE quadrant)

$100,000 early action Avondale Schematic design for Innovation Greenway (public greenspace), which will connect with the CROWN bike network and provide passive and programmed open space. Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses

$100,000 early action West End Pre-development hard and soft costs, including rehab, stabilization, and architectural drawings for the First German Reformed Church to prepare it for future development. West End Sports Bar & Grill

$320,000 project implementation West End Redevelopment for bar/dine-in restaurant. Camp Washington Urban Redevelopment Corporation

$100,000 early action Camp Washington Pre-development hard and soft costs, including architectural drawings and first floor demo and stabilization. ArtWorks

$150,000 project implementation Walnut Hills Renovation of Race Refrigeration building in Peebles Corner for a permanent, centralized location for ArtWorks. YWCA

$500,000 project implementation Avondale Renovation for a new shelter. Project includes office spaces for case managers and staff and 21 residential units (private and semi-private living spaces). Clifton Heights CURC

$100,000 early action CUF New construction soft costs, including design, survey, MEP and structural engineers, lead consultant, community engagement, interior design, site visits). OTR A.D.O.P.T.

$50,000 project implementation OTR Renovation for co-working space, community center and office space for Action Tank.

The NCCIP Application Review Committee is comprised of a seven city staff from the Department of Community and Economic Development, Real Estate, City Planning and Engagement and Invest in Neighborhoods and Homebase.

This funding isn't set in stone. This is only still in a proposal phase. The city did not say who needs to officially sign off on the recommendations made by the committee.

The city also did not provide information on why 14 other applicants did not receive any funding.

