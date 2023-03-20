Multi-million dollar street, intersection improvements underway in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Some big changes are coming to a busy section of road in Hyde Park.

The Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE) recently started a street rehabilitation and intersection improvement project on Paxton Avenue between Wasson Road and Marburg Avenue, the City of Cincinnati said in a press release.

The slip lane at Wasson Road and Paxton Avenue will be eliminated and crews will install new traffic signals at Wasson Road to help improve safety at the intersection for both pedestrians and drivers.

The city said curbs and curb ramps will be replaced or upgraded to meet accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Crews have already started making repairs to a damaged water main and are scheduled to begin "full-depth pavement."

The city did not provide specific dates for when the project started but said it should be finished by November.

The city said drivers should only expect brief, intermittent delays depending on the specific types of work being performed.

The $3.4 million project is funded by city capital and a SORTA transportation infrastructure grant.

