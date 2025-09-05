CINCINNATI — Cincinnati food truck vendors must stop "after-hours" food service in the Over-the-Rhine and Central Business District areas under new restrictions enacted on Friday, a city spokesperson said.

According to a Cincinnati City Manager's Office memo, starting Sept. 5, all food trucks operating in the two high-traffic areas must close by 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays "in response to increasing public safety concerns in our urban core." The restrictions are slated to be year-round.

"Our teams from the Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati Health Department, Cincinnati Fire Department and Department of Public Services will be out conducting inspections to ensure compliance," the memo stated.

Cincinnati to restrict food trucks operating on weekends. Where it's in effect and why

Amy Flottemesch, president of the Cincinnati Food Truck Association (CFTA), said CFTA was not given prior notice about the restrictions.

"CFTA was also not made aware of any particular late-night issues concerning food trucks or their after-hours presence in the OTR or central business district," she said in a statement. "We understand that the city’s first responders must and should prioritize emergency response over 'policing' food trucks and understand the need for certain restrictions in some congested areas. We also understand that some small business models choose to go where they see a collective audience and potential revenue, especially with so many small businesses struggling to make ends meet."

A city spokesperson addressed the need for the restriction, stating it was born out of conversations with Cincinnati police.

"After-hours food trucks, particularly those that open as bars close, tend to draw large crowds in known hotspots," the spokesperson said. "These gatherings can escalate into nuisance behavior for nearby residents and businesses."

The spokesperson said placing "reasonable" time limits in the areas will ease the pressure currently put on law enforcement.

"We have a food truck to operate on the weekends. That's when you're going to make the most of your money," said Herman Brunis III, owner of "We Do Barbecue" food trucks. "The food trucks aren't the reason why people are being lawless."

Brunis was set to serve food late on Friday night, but with this recent announcement, he is now looking to pivot his business. He said it will cost him hundreds of potential customers.

"We plan this as part of our season, so we plan to be downtown," Brunis said. "It's just something that's taken away, and you just do more of something else."

The memo also included updated restrictions on Red Bike use. Beginning Sept. 5, Red Bike will remove the option to purchase 2-hour passes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"This means riders with existing memberships will not be affected by the restriction while continuing to deter the use of this legitimate transportation system by those with criminal intent," the memo stated. "The current e-scooter restrictions will remain in place."