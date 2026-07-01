Cincinnati secures federal funding for proposed Fort Washington Way project

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati and Hamilton County's proposed cap on Fort Washington Way has secured federal funding, Ohio Sen. Jon Husted said Wednesday.

Husted said Hamilton County's Fort Washington Way Project will receive $25 million in federal funding.

The news comes after years of Cincinnati and Hamilton County officials pushing for a federal grant to design decks on top of a portion of Fort Washington Way in hopes of reconnecting The Banks with the Central Business District.

The project would construct an approximately 1.2-acre highway cap and public plaza over Fort Washington Way, an eight-lane section of I-71/U.S. Route 50. The cap would cover the freeway between Vine Street and Walnut Street.

"This federal funding opportunity represents a once-in-a-generation chance to reconnect our downtown, create new public green space and continue the momentum at The Banks," Hamilton County Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas said. "By capping Fort Washington Way, between Vine and Walnut streets, we can transform an infrastructure barrier into a community asset that benefits residents, visitors and future generations."

Mayor Aftab Pureval posted about the funding on social media Wednesday.

"This is a huge milestone, years in the making. Partners have been working in earnest to build momentum in our Downtown, expand the footprint, and stitch communities together. The Fort Washington Way Cap can bring that mission to a new level, right at the front door to our city," Pureval said on social media. "Thank you to our federal partners for your support of our vision. And thank you to the County and the Cincinnati Regional Chamber for collaborating on this project and so many of our large, game-changing growth initiatives."