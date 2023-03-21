Cincinnati Public Schools considers $48 million budget cut: Superintendent says no decisions have been made

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools is considering cutting $48 million from next year's budget. Many parents and staff members criticized Superintendent Iranetta Wright about this decision, and expressed concerns about what they said is a lack of transparency.

During Monday night's Board of Education meeting, Wright said the district needed more time to look at job titles, efficiencies and job duplications. She also stressed that nothing was final yet.

"At that time, the recommendation was to close the position which I've shared before," said Wright, who said the district made this decision prior to her arrival. "That was made May or June and my responsibility at that time was just starting in the district coming in and making that recommendation, I did not feel comfortable with it so at that time I provided notice and right now this is where we are right now."

During the public comment section of the meeting, we heard from several parents, faculty and students about proposed changes. Several of them came from Walnut Hills, where parents were candid about another proposed change to enroll at the high school.

"I would hate to see that luster get smeared by watering down the academic standards," said Michael Tombragel, Walnut Hills parent.

"There's some reason that she doesn't like Walnut Hills I can't believe that would be the case, because Walnut is the crown jewel of CPS and is a reason a lot of people move to Cincinnati," said Sylvia Nelson, Walnut Hills parent.

Nelson wrote an email to Wright and every member of the board, and shared it with WCPO. Part of it says, "reducing cut off scores would have the unfortunate effect of decreasing performance at Walnut Hills, as students who score below the required score tend to need more support which as I understand you are trying to cut resources from the schools. I respect that you would like to increase the number of African American students who qualify, but after reviewing the data from the Committee of Whole it is inconclusive that reducing the cut scores would increase percentages of African Americans at Walnut Hills."

Nelson is a parent of two students at Walnut Hills High School and participates in the Instructional Leadership Team (ILT) and Local School Decision Making Committees (LSDMC).

"As an African American parent, I'm insulted because I don't believe standards need to be lowered for African Americans to get into Walnut," said Nelson to WCPO Monday.

Like the district's talks about potentially cutting the budget, Wright gave a similar response to any proposed changes at Walnut Hills.

"There has not been a decision made for the cut scores for Walnut Hills or entry for Walnut Hills," said Wright.

The district said it will discuss the budget for next year at the next school board meeting which is happening on Monday, April 10th. Wright said they wanted to hear feedback from both parents and faculty members.

"There has not been a decision made about Walnut Hills." Superintendent Wright, about lowering test scores standard to get into Walnut Hills H.S. @WCPO — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) March 20, 2023

Walnut Hills parent (paraphrasing) : Do you want it to be on your watch the day Walnut Hills academic standards were lowered to just average…as he looked right at Superintendent Wright @WCPO pic.twitter.com/KgG4I5ElSU — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) March 20, 2023

