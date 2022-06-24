CINCINNATI — This weekend marks the first full-scale Cincinnati Pride since 2019. The parade and festival typically draw about 100,000 people.

The parade begins Downtown at the corner of 7th & Plum St. It travels down Vine St. before ending at Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove for the festival.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. The festival runs between noon and 9 p.m.

Nearly 200 businesses and organizations are expected to walk in the parade, including Transform. The organization provides free wardrobes to transgender and gender non-conforming youth.

“I think a lot of us take clothing for granted when our entire lives, we've kind of been able to find the right things,” said Ella Dastillung, who co-founded Transform. “For a lot of trans people, trying to find the right items can completely transform how they present themselves to the world as they're trying to live more authentically.”

The goal is to offer a safe and personal space for a service that has a big impact.

“I had a client yesterday who was like, ‘This is the first time the clothes have actually made me feel like me,’” Dastillung said.

Clients are asked to fill out a form where they can note style preferences and sizes. They’re given a private appointment so they have adequate time to try on various clothes.

The organization started in 2019. This year is their first year walking in the Cincinnati Pride Parade.

“We operate all year round but this is a really great time to kind of shed light on us and people get to know more about our organization during Pride month,” Dastillung said.

Transform will have a booth at the Cincinnati Pride Festival, but you can also get more information or make a donation here.

Transform serves clients up to age 25.

