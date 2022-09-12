FOP president calls on CPD to reinstate Black officer suspended after using racial slur

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils called on the Cincinnati Police Department to reinstate a Black officer suspended after saying a racial slur while working an off-duty assignment.

In a release, Hils said an underage white teenager was taken out of Energy Nightclub Friday, Sept. 2 while Detective Joehonny Reese and another CPD officer were working off-duty outside the club. Hils said the teen began threatening and shouting at the bar's security staff and the officers, repeatedly calling the two Black officers the n-word and referring to them as "fake n-words."

The officers activated their body cameras as the teen continued to yell. Hils said the teen then "attempted to assault" the officers. At that time, the officers used a taser and arrested the teen for disorderly conduct.

During the confrontation, Hils said Reese responded to the teen's use of the n-word by saying "he wouldn't be an n-word." The next week, Reese was suspended for using the word.

"Police officers shouldn’t use racial slurs," Hils said in a release. "But it is the absolute height of stupidity to suspend Detective Reese who kept his cool so well in the face of a drunk, white teenager screaming threats and repeatedly calling him and another Black officer the n-word. The circumstance of every incident has to be considered and this idiotic decision from the department must be reversed. Detective Reese must be immediately reinstated immediately."

Hils said that while some members of the Cincinnati City Council proposed a zero-tolerance policy for racial slurs, it was never adopted by the council or CPD.

A Black police officer filed a lawsuit against the city and former chief Eliot Isaac earlier this year after he was retroactively suspended for using the n-word. According to a lawsuit, Donte Hill said he had been disciplined and received a written reprimand after using "an excessive number of unnecessary and profane comments" while responding to a fight in Westwood in September 2018. Months later, a white officer had his police powers suspended for using the word. Hill then had his police powers retroactively suspended.

The lawsuit alleges that Chief Issac was either advised of or realized on his own that the white officer received stricter disciplinary actions taken against him for using the n-word on the job than a Black officer did. According to the lawsuit the officers engaged in identical conduct.

Two white officers were suspended this year after using the n-word while on duty. One of the officers, Rose Valentino, was later fired.

