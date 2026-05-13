Cincinnati police investigating downtown arrest of man who claims he was exercising 'basic rights'

CINCINNATI — A complaint has been filed after Cincinnati police arrested a man for failure to disclose personal information when officers approached him while recording a downtown bank.

In his criminal complaint, police said Angel Moses on Tuesday was recording from the outside of a bank and asking questions about bank security before he was stopped by police and asked to identify himself. Moses refused, and was charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor as police said they "reasonably suspect(ed)" that he was about to commit a criminal offense.

However, Moses told us he was exercising his "basic rights."

Moses runs the YouTube channel Kansas City Accountability, which he said educates people on their rights. His channel, which has surpassed 100,000 followers, shows multiple encounters with police and business owners over First Amendment audits, like recording videos from public sidewalks.

He said he was encouraged to come to Cincinnati by locals who had told him how police had been treating people.

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Moses recorded his encounter with police, which began when three officers on bikes approached him as he was recording into the First Commonwealth Bank on Garfield Place.

"Hello, sir," one officer says before telling Moses he was called to the area because he was recording.

"So what's wrong with that?" Moses asks.

"I'm just asking what you're doing," the officer responds.

Eventually, the officer asks Moses if there's a reason why he's recording, to which Moses responds, "I can't share that with you for free."

The officer asks why, and then tells Moses, "I can ask these questions to you ... it's up to you whether you want to answer or not."

The officer tells Moses that the bank's security called police, resulting in Moses turning to the security officer and asking, "You called them?"

Another officer then walks towards Moses, asking, "What's so confusing about this?"

"I'm on the sidewalk," Moses responds.

"Just put your hands behind your back, we're gonna detain you," the second officer says. "You're not answering questions."

"I don't have to answer questions," Moses says before telling the officers they're committing a felony by arresting him. "I'm doing legal activity right now."

The video ends there. However, Moses said he then requested a supervisor to "overlook the situation."

"(The officer) said his supervisor will speak with me after I get released from jail," Moses said. "And no one was even there to speak with me when I did get released from jail ... I'm just letting them know I'm exercised. It's a First Amendment-protected activity."

Cincinnati police have since released a statement noting that the incident is being investigated by the department's Internal Investigations section as well as the Citizen Complaint Authority.

"The Cincinnati Police Department is aware of the incident currently circulating on social media involving members of our department," the statement says in part. "We take all community concerns seriously, and we are actively reviewing and investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. ... These investigations are conducted independently and run parallel to one another to ensure thorough and impartial review process, we respectively ask for patience as the investigation continues and all relevant information is carefully examined, the police department remains committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining the policy accountability and maintaining the public's trust."

Moses said he appreciates the statement from police.

"I honestly believe that police are just not aware of our rights ... what are they truly learning to do in six months?" Moses said. "They get sworn in, their whole job is to uphold and protect the Constitution. But how are you gonna protect something that you don't even understand?"

Cincinnati FOP made a statement Wednesday saying the officers "responded, investigated and made an arrest that was based off what the law says."

"Society is at a crossroads," the statement says. "We want officers to proactively patrol and prevent crime in our communities or we don’t. Make a decision and stick with it."

Moses said his court date was set for June 17.