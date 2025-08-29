Cincinnati police captain accused of strangling woman in Washington Park acquitted

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police captain accused of strangling a woman while off-duty has been acquitted.

Court records show Brian Norris was acquitted Friday after he was charged with assault and disorderly conduct for an October 2024 incident where witnesses said they saw him strangling a woman in Washington Park.

Video shared with WCPO 9 shows people walking toward Norris, who can be seen on top of a woman who is crying on the ground. The woman can be heard yelling at Norris, "Get off of me."

When the witness tells Norris to get off of her, he responds with, "She knows what she did."

Eventually, he gets up and walks away from the woman, who continues to cry on the ground.

WATCH: Video shows incident between CPD captain, woman in park

WATCH: Police captain allegedly assaulted woman in park

In an incident report filled out by Cincinnati police, an officer wrote that a witness said Norris dragged the woman out of a vehicle "while holding her in a choke hold. Witness stated that the suspect was on top of the victim, continuing to strangle the victim with his hands."

Cincinnati police announced an internal investigation that would be handled by an outside prosecutor's office.

In December, Norris was then charged with assault and disorderly conduct. CPD also said his police powers were suspended and he was assigned to administrative assignments pending the outcome of the case.

Court records show he was acquitted by the court on all counts.