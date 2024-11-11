Cincinnati Pizza Week is back: Get pies for cheap

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Pizza Week is back! You can get deals on some of the city's best 'za through November 17.

The deals start at $10 for everything from Goodfellas, Two Cities, Taglio, Your Mom's Pizzeria and more (full list below).

And it's not just cheap pizza: You can win prizes by downloading the official Cincinnati Pizza Week app and keeping track of the locations you visit. Up to $300 in gift cards is up for grabs. Full details in the app here.

You can also tag @cincypizzaweek on Instagram for a chance at a $25 gift card (winners drawn daily).

Here's a full list of locations offering $10 pizza deals:

Agave & Rye

Barrel House Kitchen & Bar

By Golly’s, Catch-A-Fire Pizza

Cork N Crust

Dewey’s Pizza

Fireside Pizza

Forno Osteria & Bar

Goodfellas Pizzeria

Hoppin’ Vines

Killer Queen

Little Miami Brewing Company

Mackenzie River Pizza

Grill & Pub; MadTree Brewing

Mikey’s Late Night Slice

Padrino

Poseidon's Pizza

Ramundo’s Pizzeria

Sayler Park Pizza Co.

Serena's Pizzeria at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming

Sorrento’s Italian Joint

Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Taco Fuerte at Braxton Barrel House

Taft’s BrewPourium

Taglio Bar & Pizzeria

The Gruff

The Works Pizza

Trophy Pizza

Twelve08

Two Cities Pizza

Voodoo Brewery

Your Mom’s Pizzeria.

For more info about pizza week, visit their website here.