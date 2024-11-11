Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Cincinnati Pizza Week is back: Get pies for cheap

Pizza
Shutterstock
A stock image of a pepperoni pizza.<br/>
Pizza
Posted

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Pizza Week is back! You can get deals on some of the city's best 'za through November 17.

The deals start at $10 for everything from Goodfellas, Two Cities, Taglio, Your Mom's Pizzeria and more (full list below).

And it's not just cheap pizza: You can win prizes by downloading the official Cincinnati Pizza Week app and keeping track of the locations you visit. Up to $300 in gift cards is up for grabs. Full details in the app here.

You can also tag @cincypizzaweek on Instagram for a chance at a $25 gift card (winners drawn daily).

Here's a full list of locations offering $10 pizza deals:
Agave & Rye
Barrel House Kitchen & Bar
By Golly’s, Catch-A-Fire Pizza
Cork N Crust
Dewey’s Pizza
Fireside Pizza
Forno Osteria & Bar
Goodfellas Pizzeria
Hoppin’ Vines
Killer Queen
Little Miami Brewing Company
Mackenzie River Pizza
Grill & Pub; MadTree Brewing
Mikey’s Late Night Slice
Padrino
Poseidon's Pizza
Ramundo’s Pizzeria
Sayler Park Pizza Co.
Serena's Pizzeria at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming
Sorrento’s Italian Joint
Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
Taco Fuerte at Braxton Barrel House
Taft’s BrewPourium
Taglio Bar & Pizzeria
The Gruff
The Works Pizza
Trophy Pizza
Twelve08
Two Cities Pizza
Voodoo Brewery
Your Mom’s Pizzeria.

For more info about pizza week, visit their website here.

More Cincinnati news:
Drivers sound off about congestion one week after bridge fire Advocates stress need for support in addressing Cincinnati youth gun violence DeWine declares state of emergency in Hamilton County after Big Mac Bridge fire

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money