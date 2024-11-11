Cincinnati Pizza Week is back: Get pies for cheap

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Pizza Week is back! You can get deals on some of the city's best 'za through November 17.
The deals start at $10 for everything from Goodfellas, Two Cities, Taglio, Your Mom's Pizzeria and more (full list below).
And it's not just cheap pizza: You can win prizes by downloading the official Cincinnati Pizza Week app and keeping track of the locations you visit. Up to $300 in gift cards is up for grabs. Full details in the app here.
You can also tag @cincypizzaweek on Instagram for a chance at a $25 gift card (winners drawn daily).
Here's a full list of locations offering $10 pizza deals:
Agave & Rye
Barrel House Kitchen & Bar
By Golly’s, Catch-A-Fire Pizza
Cork N Crust
Dewey’s Pizza
Fireside Pizza
Forno Osteria & Bar
Goodfellas Pizzeria
Hoppin’ Vines
Killer Queen
Little Miami Brewing Company
Mackenzie River Pizza
Grill & Pub; MadTree Brewing
Mikey’s Late Night Slice
Padrino
Poseidon's Pizza
Ramundo’s Pizzeria
Sayler Park Pizza Co.
Serena's Pizzeria at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming
Sorrento’s Italian Joint
Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
Taco Fuerte at Braxton Barrel House
Taft’s BrewPourium
Taglio Bar & Pizzeria
The Gruff
The Works Pizza
Trophy Pizza
Twelve08
Two Cities Pizza
Voodoo Brewery
Your Mom’s Pizzeria.