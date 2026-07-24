CFD: 5 dogs rescued from burning home in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Five dogs were saved from a burning house in College Hill Thursday night, according to Cincinnati Fire Department Assistant Chief Matthew Flagler.

Flagler said calls began to come in at 9 p.m. for reports of a fire at the 6000 block of Kirkland Drive.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire on the first floor and went on the offensive.

Flagler said the residents of the home returned as the fire was getting knocked down and told firefighters that five dogs were still inside.

Fire crews located and rescued all five dogs from the home. One dog was treated on scene for smoke inhalation, Flagler said.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The fire was caused by an unattended candle in a bedroom, according to a press release by CFD.