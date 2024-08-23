Cincinnati ministry helping the homeless now without a home, but still working to serve community

CINCINNATI — A church for the unhoused is now unhoused itself.

Bridge the Gap Urban Outreach Inc. is a ministry that brings church, food and resources to the homeless and low-income.

“They move in big ways for the homeless community,” said Timothy Campbell, someone who was once helped by Bridge the Gap and is now a volunteer.

James Turner, founder and president of Bridge the Gap, has been serving the community alongside his wife for 17 years — addressing everything from physical needs to mental health.

“We’re about ministering to the hopeless, the hungry, the addicted and the afflicted — and not only meeting practical needs but building relationships,” Turner said.

WCPO Bridge the Gap outreach, Thursday night dinner to feed the homeless.

Bridge the Gap works to change the lives of those that come to them. That’s what they did for Campbell.

Campbell first came to Bridge the Gap when he was 18 and kicked out of his home. Now, he’s 30, has a job and his own place.

“But God, through Pastor James, has helped me transform my life ... it’s been a struggle off and on homelessness but he’s been there by my side,” Campbell said.

For the last eight years, you could find Bridge the Gap in a lot under the Brent Spence Bridge every Monday and Thursday. It was their home.

But now the organization itself is homeless. With construction soon beginning on the Brent Spence Bridge, the City of Cincinnati is no longer allowing them to use the lot.

“The city was really generous to us, we got to be there for eight years. Now, they’re getting ready to put the new bridge in, so we’re looking for a new home for Bridge the Gap,” said Turner's wife, Letha, who is also a pastor for Bridge the Gap.

The Turners are still serving the community under the bridge, but now on the sidewalk, saying they have had to downsize all that they do without the lot.

“We desperately need a new location — whether it is a lot or whether it is a building,” James said.

Bridge the Gap has funds and is willing to purchase or sublease a building or lot for their dinners and ministry. They added that ideally, their new location would be near the downtown homeless shelter.

If you wish to help Bridge the Gap, you can visit their website or contact them at bridgethegapciny@gmail.com or 513-828-1615.