Metro launches on-demand service for just $2

The service is similar to Uber and Lyft in the sense that you can use or app (or make a phone call) to schedule a pickup at your desired location.
Posted at 6:22 AM, May 22, 2023
CINCINNATI — Starting Monday, you can now schedule a ride with Metro’s newest on-demand ride share service, MetroNow!

But unlike traditional ride share service, the price tag is just $2 each way.

The on-demand service is now available in the Springdale and Sharonville areas.

Metro officials say something that provides this level of accessibility has been in the works for years.

The service also stands to connect a population of people to public transit that have never had access before.

“All of our zones do have fixed route service within their boundaries so one use for MetroNow! could be to get from your home to the nearest bus line,” explains MetroNow External Affairs Manager Pat LaFleur, adding, “It might be out of walking distance for you to feel comfortable or able doing. A MetroNow van can pick you up where you are and get you to the standard bus stop and then you are connected to the rest of metro’s network that way.”

The service runs:
Weekdays: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Weekends: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about how to schedule a ride or see a map of locations: https://www.go-metro.com/about-rm/reinventing-metro-3/metronow

