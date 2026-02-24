Cincinnati leaders considering prohibiting federal immigration agents from using city property, technology

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati city leaders are considering prohibiting federal immigration agents from using city technology and property for immigration enforcement.

During the city's Youth and Human Services meeting Tuesday, Councilwoman Anna Albi presented two motions aimed at protecting immigrant residents.

"The City of Cincinnati is here to protect our residents," Albi said. "All of them."

The first motion would prohibit sharing real-time, city-owned surveillance technology with third parties for the purpose of civil immigration enforcement unless mandated by law, a court order or a judicial warrant. That includes technology such as cameras, license plate readers and drones.

The second motion would prohibit any city-owned property from being used for federal immigration enforcement unless federal officials have obtained a valid court order or judicial warrant.

Albi said that includes places like parks, buildings and parking lots.

"We are trying to be responsive and proactive and really make it clear what the rules of the road are in Cincinnati," Albi said.

Albi said the goal of each motion is not to make things harder on immigration agents. Rather, she said it is to ensure things are done by the book.

"If ICE is doing their jobs and following the law, then this allows for that, right?" Albi said. "Both of these motions have in their language around unless it's mandated by law, a court order or a judicial warrant."

She said city leaders have heard concerns from immigrant residents regarding immigration enforcement.

Albi said it is the responsibility of city leaders to ensure every resident is protected.

"What we are trying to do here is make sure we are protecting our most vulnerable residents," Albi said.

It's not the first time city leaders have filed motions related to immigration enforcement.

In January, city council unanimously passed a motion urging ICE to comply with city policy by wearing body cameras, clear officer identification and not wearing masks.

Last week, Cincinnati's Budget, Finance and Governance Committee voted to give $210,000 to the Immigration and Refugee Law Center.

“We are really just trying to clarify how we want anyone interacting in our city to conduct themselves and how our city resources are supposed to be used for our city purposes," Albi said.

Albi said it's unclear whether immigration enforcement agents would adhere to rules set in place by the city.

During Tuesday's meeting, Councilman Ryan James also introduced a motion for the city to identify departments or programs that ask for citizenship or naturalization status during interactions with residents.

The motion asks for a report to be delivered to city council within 90 days.

"That information presents a risk to our residents," James said. "I do not think we should be inquiring about it."

All motions presented on Tuesday now go before city council for a full vote expected Wednesday.

"I want every resident in Cincinnati, no matter immigration status, to know our job is to protect them," Albi said.